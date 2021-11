Sponsored Content by Wittenberg University

Anyone can make a promise. The question remains, can you deliver?

It’s with that in mind that Wittenberg University offers, and follows through, with an education that inspires your future success.

Over the past few weeks we’ve talked to many people behind the university’s promise of excellence. Today, we talk with someone who’s been there, a very proud Wittenberg graduate.

WEBSITE: Wittenberg University