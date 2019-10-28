Winter Slips & Falls

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

If there’s one thing an ER nurse or doctor can safely predict, it’s that when the temps drop and the snow falls, they’ll be seeing an increase in injuries from falls.

Those injuries can be everything from aches and sprains to more serious bone breaks and head trauma.

WEBSITE: Licking Memorial Health Systems

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools