Winter Slips & Falls

Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

If there’s one thing an ER nurse or doctor can safely predict, it’s that when the temps drop and the snow falls, they’ll be seeing an increase in injuries from falls.

Those injuries can be everything from aches and sprains to more serious bone breaks and head trauma.

WEBSITE: Licking Memorial Health Systems

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



