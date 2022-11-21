Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical numbers! The show has been described as Las Vegas meets family entertainment. And we are happy to put four family for packs to the show on Thursday, December first up for grabs! It’s taking place at the Palace Theater, and Thursday is opening night! To enter for your chance to win, just go to nbc4i.com and click on the contests page.

