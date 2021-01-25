Why Women’s Cancer Screenings Are More Important Now Than Ever Before

While many people have delayed their health screenings due to the pandemic, doctors and other healthcare providers are urging everyone to prioritize and schedule their routine medical exams, including cervical cancer screenings for women.

The Pap test has been the most successful cervical cancer screening tool in history and has helped save millions of women’s lives, but the rate of cervical cancer is beginning to increase across the country. Combined with the crippling pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to schedule
a well-woman exam and be screened for cervical cancer and more.

