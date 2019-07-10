What’s in the Air in Your Home?

Sponsored Content by Everdry Waterproofing

Breathing fresh air is essential to our good health. So when your home is harboring things that contaminate the air you breathe, it’s time to take action.

The folks at Everdry Waterproofing have a system that can break down everything your breathing in, in about 30 minutes.

WEBSITE: Everdry Waterproofing

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

