What’s in the Air in Your Home?

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Everdry Waterproofing

Breathing fresh air is essential to our good health. So when your home is harboring things that contaminate the air you breathe, it’s time to take action.

The folks at Everdry Waterproofing have a system that can break down everything your breathing in, in about 30 minutes.

WEBSITE: Everdry Waterproofing

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools