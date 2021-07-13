What to Know About Kids and the COVID Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in children ages 12-15. With the FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine for children on the horizon, it’s imperative parents are able to make an informed decision about vaccinating their children.

Dr. Christina Johns, a nationally-recognized pediatrician, can speak to what parents need to know about the COVID vaccine as it relates to children and young adults, and how to navigate the myths versus facts.

As both a pediatrician and senior medical advisor for PM Pediatrics, the nation’s largest specialized pediatric urgent care provider, Dr. Johns can share evidence-based commentary and data-backed insights to ensure parents have the resources they need to address any concerns.

WEBSITE: PM Pediatrics

