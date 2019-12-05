Weight Loss After 40

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

Just because you’re of a certain age, doesn’t mean you have to struggle with your waistline.

Dr. Fit will personalize a plan for you to have you looking and feeling fabulous after 40.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools