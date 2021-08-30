Weekend Travel Deals

Daytime Columbus
Sponsored Content by Expedia

All hail the return of travel! With an increase in vaccinations, a near-dormant tourism industry has woken up and blinked its way back into the sunlight. For restless travelers, this is indeed something to celebrate.

But while many Americans are ready to get back out there, is the world ready for us? To be truthful, in some places – the answer is not just yet. Statistics show that less than 15% of the population worldwide is currently vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning we still have a long way to go.

This doesn’t mean travelers shouldn’t hit the road. Expedia Travel Expert Nisreene Atassi, who hosts the travel podcast, Out Travel the System, shares information about how to travel safely and protect your family and those around you. She’s also ready to share details about how a new partnership with UNICEF means some travel bookings can directly contribute to the distribution of vaccines in underserved countries, getting us that much closer to “normal.”

