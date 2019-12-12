Warning When Dealing with the Legal Aftermath of an Accident

Sponsored Content by Colombo Law

Imagine surviving a horrifying accident, only to be hounded by people claiming to want to help.

That’s exactly what happens when law offices get accident reports and go looking for clients.

We get a warning and advice from Dino Colombo about what to do if you find yourself in this situation.

WEBSITE: Colombo Law

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



