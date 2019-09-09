Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Support comes in many forms. It could be funding for life-saving research or programs to help families cope.

It also happens when walking side by side with people who know what the journey through Alzheimer’s is really like.

We talked about this year’s walk and what it means to so many people with Vince McGrail from the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio and Greg Murray, a familiar voice for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

