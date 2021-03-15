Virtual Journey Around the World with Exciting and Vibrant Experiences from Amazon Explore

Sponsored Content by Amazon

If the idea of shopping in a bustling street market or exploring iconic international landmarks triggers a sense of deep longing, you are probably one of the millions currently suffering from wanderlust.

Wanderlust is traditionally treated by booking a flight or scheduling a tour, but as travel restrictions continue to limit our ability to roam, Amazon Explore presents a new way to satisfy our need to see the world. Amazon Explore virtually transports people around the globe through one-on-one customized and interactive travel experiences, live-streamed to your home.

With a few clicks, explorers can book live experiences led by passionate locals – from interactive animal adventures in Costa Rica to a photography tour of Prague, from learning the history of Florence or touring Buddhist temples in Tokyo – more than 250 handpicked experiences from more than 20 geographic locations await the curious and adventurous looking to fulfill that travel void.

