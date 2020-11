Sponsored Content by Ohio Dept. of Mental Health & Addiction Services

Veterans Day is a time to celebrate our veterans and all they have done for us.

It’s also a time to raise awareness of issues facing them. Like a recent U.S. study that suggests veterans are more than twice as likely to have a gambling problem than the general population.

And it’s just getting worse during the pandemic.

We get some insight and advice.

WEBSITE: Before You Bet