Sponsored by EASE Logistics and ViaQuest, Inc.

The men and women who serve our country often go beyond the call of duty to protect our country. They bring that same passion and unique skill to the workforce as they carry out a different mission.

Rich Johnson, president and chief executive officer of ViaQuest Inc. is a United States Airforce Veteran. He shares with Gabrielle Phifer how he and his team translate military skills into quality customer service.