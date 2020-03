Sponsored Content by ShelfGenie of Columbus

The corner cabinet space can be a tricky one. It may be a big open space or contain a lazy Susan. But these options end up being a pain to organize and often waste precious storage space.

There is a better solution from Shelf Genie known as the glide around. The pull out shelves and turn style allow it to use every available inch of space while giving you easy access to everything in that cabinet.

