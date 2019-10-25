Understanding All the Aspects of Downsizing

Sponsored Content by DownSize Columbus

More and more, people are talking about downsizing, simplifying, urban living.

But easier said than done is what Kathy Chiero has learned.

It’s why the Central Ohio realtor created a series of events focused on downsizing and all the aspects involved.

WEBSITE: DownSize Columbus

The Kathy Chiero Group: KW Greater Columbus Realty

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



