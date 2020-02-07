1  of  8
Underestimating the Danger of Heart Disease Can be Deadly

Sponsored Content by Cleveland Clinic

Americans don’t recognize how much power they have to prevent heart disease – in both men and women. The overwhelming majority of heart disease, 90%, is due to modifiable and controllable risk factors.

The good news is that a better diet and any level of exercise benefits the heart. The bad news is that more than one-in-ten (14%) Americans never exercise and over half (58%) of Americans get less than the recommended two-and-a-half hours of exercise a week.

WEBSITE: Cleveland Clinic: Love Your Heart

