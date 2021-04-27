Under One Roof Fundraiser Supporting Community Shelter Board

Sponsored Content by Community Shelter Board

This past year has certainly highlighted the needs of our community’s most vulnerable.

Struggles that existed prior to the pandemic were only amplified, like the rising issue of homelessness.

On any given night, 1,000 people sleep in Columbus area shelters. More than half of that sleep on the streets.

So today April 27th, 4’s Army and our local partners are once again hosting “Under One Roof”, a huge fundraising effort benefitting the Community Shelter Board.

WEBSITE: Community Shelter Board