Uncovering Secrets and Discovering New Things at COSI

Sponsored Content by COSI

From uncovering secrets with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to discovering the unknown areas of our oceans, COSI has some incredible traveling exhibits coming to town.

Plus they’re taking us into our past, millions of years to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

We get an inside look at all the excitement.

WEBSITE: COSI

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

