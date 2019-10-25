Truth or Scare: Furnace Edition

Sponsored Content by Logan AC & Heat Services

Nothing is worse than turning on your furnace for the first chilly night of the year, only to discover it’s not up to par.

So let’s try to avoid that with a little truth or scare!

From Consumers’ Choice Award winning Logan AC & Heat Services, Amanda Kinsella joined us with some timely advice.

WEBSITE: Logan AC & Heat Services

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



