Sponsored Content by Buckeye Physical Medicine and Rehab

Millions of people suffer from neuropathy, or numbness in their arms and legs.

Don’t suffer in silence.

Find out the treatment options at Buckeye PMR.

WEBSITE: Buckeye Physical Medicine and Rehab

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.