Breaking News
Columbus Crew SC announces downtown stadium groundbreaking

Treating Hip Arthritis and Advances in Joint Replacement

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by OrthoNeuro

Good news is people are living longer but with that comes more people dealing with common health issues. One of those being hip arthritis.

We get a look into this common joint problem and the advances in treating it and getting folks back to living fuller, more pain free lives.

WEBSITE: OrthoNeuro

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools