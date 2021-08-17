Treat Your Taste Buds with Cuisine from West Africa Straight from Your Freezer

Sponsored Content by AYO Foods

If you’re going to launch a company during a pandemic, it had better be something special. And if there’s food involved, it had better be something tantalizing – maybe a delicious blend of South Sea Island red peas and jasmine rice slow cooked with sorghum leaves and served with a mildly spicy red sauce, to make up for all the frozen pizza people had been eating at home.

For Eric Adjepong, who is partnering with the team behind the new AYO Foods, that “something special” is the opportunity to introduce more Americans to his West African culinary heritage. With numerous outlets touting West African food as one of the hottest trends – even Pinterest reported a recent 315% spike in searches! – there’s no time like now to treat those tastebuds to some new flavors.

