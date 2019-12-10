To Toss or Recycle This Holiday Season

Whether it’s an on-line shopping binge or you were caught in the frenzy of Black Friday, this is the time of year when we buy lots of stuff.

And with that stuff comes plenty of waste. But what can you recycle and what should you toss or donate?

We get a breakdown from SWACO and Rumpke.

WEBSITE: Recycle Right
