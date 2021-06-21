Tips to Plan Summer Vacations on a Budget

Sponsored Content by Affirm

After a year of being stuck at home, Americans are more eager than ever to get back to traveling this summer. A new survey from buy now, pay later solution Affirm found 75% of respondents plan to go on at least one vacation this summer, and consumers will spend more money on travel than any other category.

With the travel boom causing an increase in booking rates, it’s more important than ever to not overextend your budget in all the excitement of being able to travel again.

