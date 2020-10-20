Time to Prep Your Home for Winter

Sponsored Content by Lowe’s

Curling up by a roaring fire to watch the snow fall sounds lovely – until something goes wrong with your home or you get that first energy bill!

The truth is you can’t just rush into winter. Being prepared for the elements now can save headaches and heating bills. Have you cleaned out your gutters? Flushed your water heater? Caulked around the windows? If the answer is no, your home is not ready (and that’s the short list!)

Get tips that both new and veteran homeowners should do now to help protect your homes and budgets during the winter months ahead.

WEBSITE: Lowe’s Winterize Your Home Checklist