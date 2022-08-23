Sponsored content by Live Happy Live Well Media
This activity is fast becoming the pick-up game for people of all ages. We are meeting up with the Live Happy gang at the shack, for a rousing game of pickleball!
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsored content by Live Happy Live Well Media
This activity is fast becoming the pick-up game for people of all ages. We are meeting up with the Live Happy gang at the shack, for a rousing game of pickleball!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now