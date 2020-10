Sponsored Content by DiMichaelangelo Family Dentistry

For the past several months people have been putting off annual health visits from unfounded fear spawned by the pandemic.

The reality is, most medical offices are among the safest places to be.

So today we’re talking with a family dental practice that is also reaching out to new patients to come in for a check-up.

WEBISTE: DiMichaelangelo Family Dentistry