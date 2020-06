We all know we’re not heading downtown this 4th of July but the Best of Red, White & BOOM! is still happening!

Organizers are working hard to bring you special coverage and still make the day as special as possible.

And what you may not realize is that Red, White & BOOM! is actually a 501C3 non-profit. It would not be possible without the enormous support of NBC4, WNCI, G&J Pepsi, and Encova Insurance.

