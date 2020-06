The Titans are back!

NBC’s newest take on athletic competition is thrilling viewers once again. Front and center is a woman who is quickly becoming a modern day Wonder Woman.

Jessie Graff is a Hollywood stunt woman, a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and Kung Fu, and is the only woman to qualify among the men for the national finals over on American Ninja Warrior.

Now she’s ready for her debut on The Titan Games!

