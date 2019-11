Sponsored Content by Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-Spa

You can’t have perfect makeup without the perfect pout. We get advice for picking the best color.

Plus finishing touches from our makeup guru that will have you looking flawless.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.