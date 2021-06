COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six months have passed since the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy with no charges filed, but a move Tuesday indicates that may change soon.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack appointed two attorneys as special prosecutors in Goodson's death: Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer. Both have experience in the prosecutor's office. They will also handle other cases involving law enforcement's use of force and public integrity matters, a news release from Tyack said.