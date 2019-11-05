The Kemper Difference for Memory Care

Breaking News
Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

A senior housing provider specializing in Alzheimer’s and other memory debilitating conditions has opened its first community in Central Ohio.

We talked with the owner and the executive director about Kemper House and what makes it so unique.

WEBSITE: Kemper House Worthington

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

