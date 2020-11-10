The Importance of Family Meals

Sponsored Content by National Pork Board

For the past several months, families have been thrust together due to stay at home orders. What some might begrudgingly view as “forced family fun” is proving beneficial to households across the country, with bonds being made like never before.

A new survey by The National Pork Board shows that even though people crave a return to “normal,” families report shared mealtime as something they’ll miss and 86% say they’ll continue eating together post-COVID. Surprisingly, the survey found that even 71% of teenagers said they consider catching up and spending time with family members as the best part of family dinners.

The togetherness often starts before the meal — with more than half of families surveyed cooking more since COVID and one in three trying new recipes.

