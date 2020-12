Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Food Collective

700 families each day need help to put food on the table. And that’s just at the Grove City facility.

Asking for help is never easy, especially when it comes to feeding your family.

So often, a visit to a food pantry is coupled with embarrassment or shame.

But with food insecurity only growing, we need to take away that stigma.

Maybe hearing it from the people who’ve been there will drive that message home.

