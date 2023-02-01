Sponsor: OSU College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences
Ever wish you could have home grown local tomatoes during the winter? It’s possible to grow an indoor garden year-round, using the art of hydroponics.
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsor: OSU College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences
Ever wish you could have home grown local tomatoes during the winter? It’s possible to grow an indoor garden year-round, using the art of hydroponics.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now