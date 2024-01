WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Railway Museum is seeking donations and volunteers to continue preserving the trains and locomotives on site.

ORM has been sharing the history of railway transportation for 75 years. It is closed for the season until May 5, 2024 but there is plenty of work to be done while on break.

If you would like to help with maintenance and repairs on the trains or donate to help restore the equipment to operational condition, visit the Ohio Railway Museum’s website.