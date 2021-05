Sponsored Content by Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves

Understanding their varying emotional states can be tough for kids. It’s even tougher to see it in others.

So on the journey to reaching emotional empowerment, it’s important to teach our kids about empathy.

All month long we’ve been exploring these lessons with Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves experts. Today, we get advice for helping our kids empathize with others.

WEBSITE: Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves