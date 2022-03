I’m sure you’ve all seen the posters when you buy a lottery ticket, or visit a casino. If you need help with gambling, call the toll free hotline. For the fifth year in a row, calls to Ohio’s problem gambling referral line have increased. And with sports betting arriving next year, the fear is the problem will get worse. As March marks problem gambling awareness month, Ohio is going on the offensive.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction