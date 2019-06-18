Take Advantage of Summer Travel Deals

Sponsored Content by Travel Pulse

If you’re like many families, it’s time for the annual summer vacation. Have you figured out where you’re going?

Is it better to hit the road or hop on a flight abroad?

Travel Expert Mark Murphy has ideas and deals you may want to consider.

WEBSITE: Travel Pulse Summer Travel

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

