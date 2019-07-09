Take a Picture Perfect Vacation

Sponsored Content by Expedia

Making your loved ones a little green with envy during the holidays, starts with the card. Many holiday cards are made using photos and not just any beach scene will do.

If you’re looking for the perfect backdrop for the family photos, you need the perfect vacation destination.

WEBSITE: Expedia Picture Perfect Vacations

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

