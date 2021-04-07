Swing Coach, Chris Como Talks Getting a Winning Golf Swing

Sponsored Content by Golf Galaxy

After a booming year of golf participation and with warmer weather on the horizon, golfers of all levels are looking to re-take to the course this spring. With Golf Galaxy’s newly remodeled stores, the enthusiastic golfer and newcomer alike can receive game changing instruction and get fitted with the best gear from the top brands. The store’s golf experts can help every golfer reach their fullest potential by providing a personalized journey to elevate one’s game.

That’s something Chris Como knows all about. Como has dedicated his life to coaching golfers of all levels achieve their goals. He’s worked with top players on each professional tour – most notably Tiger Woods from 2014-2017 and currently, U.S. Open champion and the number 5 player in the world, Bryson DeChambeau.

