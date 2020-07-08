Sun Care 101

No matter what your day may entail, it’s always important to wear SPF on both your face and body to help protect skin from the sun’s invisible ultraviolet (UV) rays. Time spent outside, sitting in the car, and even being near any window can expose skin to these damaging rays.

So how do we protect ourselves? Dermatologist, Dr. Nava Greenfield shares helpful tips on how to keep skin protected and safe during summer fun and the latest innovations in sunscreen to keep you protected all year long.

WEBSITE: Coppertone

