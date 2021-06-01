Summer Home Design Updates and Air Quality Check

Sponsored Content by Carrier

When the forecasts begin to get sunnier and the temperatures rise, many become inspired to start their spring cleaning and spruce-up! While this often entails fun outdoor projects, updating your interior space can help you get your whole home in the spirit of the season.

Home Improvement Expert and Host of HGTV’s ‘Good Bones,’ Mina Hawk discusses simple ways to update your space and how to improve the air quality in your home for the spring and summer months.

WEBSITE: Carrier at Home