COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tonight is the night! Who’s Who in Black is back after three years. The gala celebrates the achievements of Black people in our community plus the 18th edition of this year’s publication is revealed.

Four familiar faces will be featured on the cover including the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Columbus Urban League, Stephanie Hightower.

Gabrielle Phifer spoke with Hightower about the success she’s had as an athlete at Ohio State University and in the 1980 U.S. Olypmic trial. Since then, she’s hung up her track shoes to run for a different cause.