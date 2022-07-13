Sponsored content by United Healthcare
Most people of a certain age think being less active will protect them from falls. But, according to the experts from United Healthcare, when you take steps to improve your fitness, the opposite will be true.
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsored content by United Healthcare
Most people of a certain age think being less active will protect them from falls. But, according to the experts from United Healthcare, when you take steps to improve your fitness, the opposite will be true.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now