Candid discussions on difficult topics are often the ones many people try to avoid.

But when it comes to suicide, too many lives are being lost and avoiding the subject should no longer be an option.

World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10th; it’s intended to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around suicide.

We talked with the experts at the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation for more.

