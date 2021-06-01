Spruce Up Your Home & Earn Money While Doing So

Sponsored Content by OfferUp

With Americans spending much of their time at home, home décor and comfort have become incredibly important. In fact, online marketplace OfferUp recently found that 58% of Americans redecorated their homes last year with items to make their living spaces more comfortable and functional – and 35% of them purchased home products on resale apps.

For anyone that has been putting off projects around the home, spring is the perfect time to refresh and redecorate your living spaces and make some extra income – and space – while decluttering your unwanted items.

WEBSITE: OfferUp