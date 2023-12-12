Sponsor: Experience Columbus
Everyone’s idea of the “perfect” chicken salad is a bit different. One Central Ohio restaurant is becoming a household name for its unique variety – all guaranteed to make you go “mmmmmmm”
by: Robyn Haines
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robyn Haines
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsor: Experience Columbus
Everyone’s idea of the “perfect” chicken salad is a bit different. One Central Ohio restaurant is becoming a household name for its unique variety – all guaranteed to make you go “mmmmmmm”
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now