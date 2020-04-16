Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 8,414 cases, 389 deaths; DeWine working to reopen some businesses May 1

Special Call 4 Seeking Monetary Donations for United Way of Central Ohio

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

United Way of Central Ohio partners with more than 80 non-profit organizations who directly serve those in need who are now facing economic distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s why 4’s Army is coming together to help their efforts with a special Call-4 tonight, April 16.

All donations made to United Way will also be matched 100% by Columbia Gas.

We spoke with leaders from both organizations to talk about the importance of the community relief fund.

WEBSITE: United Way of Central Ohio

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools