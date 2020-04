4’s Army is helping support those in our community that need it most right now, as we launch our Virtual Call 4s!

Tonight, we partner with the City of Columbus – City Hall and their CelebrateOne initiative.

Please call 614-821-4444 to donate tonight from 4-7:30 p.m. You will be helping them provide diapers, wipes and formula to moms and babies in need!

WEBSITE: Celebrate One